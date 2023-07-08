14-Year-Old Accused of Murder

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 74-year-old man in a southeast Kansas community.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, on Friday at approximately 1:30 p.m., the Labette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting. Police located the victim, Thaine Lee Anderson, 74, of Cherryvale at at his home at 21079 Douglas Rd. He suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., the Labette County Sheriff requested KBI assistance. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect, a 14-year-old male, was located. The male was arrested for first-degree-murder. He was taken to the Southeast Kansas Regional Juvenile Center in Girard, Kansas.

The Kansas Wildlife and Parks also assisted with this investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by the Labette County Attorney.