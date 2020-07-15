14 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 14 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County that have been identified since Monday.

According to the Saline County Health Department the total for the county is now 255, with 107 cases currently active. The agency says 145 people have recovered and there have been 3 deaths.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 20,933 cases and 299 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

KDHE has amended its travel quarantine list. Individuals need to quarantine for 14 days upon their return to Kansas if you have traveled to: Florida on or after June 29 th Arizona on or after June 17 th Been on a cruise ship or river cruise ship on or after March 15 th International travel to Bahrain or French Guiana on or after July 14 th International travel on or after July 14 th to countries with a CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice



Authorities will continue to communicate the same public health messages on what you can do to slow the spread: