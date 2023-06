A high-end riding mower was stolen from a farm equipment dealer.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between noon Saturday and 10am Wednesday, someone cut the locking cable on a 2022 Husqvarna zero turn mower, model HV Z560L and removed it from the lot at Lang Diesel located at 144 W. Farrelly Road.

Staff at the store told investigators the industrial mower did not have a key left in it as it sat on the lot.

The mower is valued at $13,399.