137 Prospects to Participate in First Ever Big 12 Pro Day

By Big 12 Athletics Release March 20, 2024

The full list of participants has been released for the 2024 Big 12 Pro Day, presented by the Air Force Reserve. A total of 137 prospects will participate in the inaugural Conference-wide Pro Day which will take place in Frisco, Texas at the Ford Center at The Star from March 27-31.

The first-ever Big 12 Pro Day will be operated in cooperation with the National Football League. The Big 12 and NFL are partnering to reimagine student athlete evaluations with player skill assessments designed to maximize the prospect experience.

Additionally, NoBull, the Official Combine Training Partner of the NFL, has been named the Official Apparel Partner of Big 12 Pro Day. Athletes will receive performance gear for workouts along with other NoBull products throughout the week. The partnership will ensure that athletes receive an experience that closely resembles the NFL Combine.

The event will also feature Zebra Technologies, the Official Real Time Location Solutions Provider of the NFL. Zebra generates data for the NFL’s Next Gen Stats platform, and will apply this same tracking technology to spotlight player performance at the Big 12 Pro Day.

On Thursday, March 28, Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Tight Ends will work out from 7:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. Running Backs will take the field from 10:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. followed by Defensive Backs from 2:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 will see Specialists work out from 7:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. followed by Offensive Linemen from 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Defensive Linemen will be on the field from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. before Linebackers conclude the weekend from 2:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. (all times Central).

Player workouts will be open to the public Thursday, March 28 and Saturday, March 30 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT. Parking will be available in any of the public lots surrounding The Star.Participating players are listed below sorted by position:QuarterbacksJohn Rhys Plumlee, UCFEmory Jones, CincinnatiJason Bean, KansasRunning BacksAidan Robbins, BYUDeion Smith, BYUMark-Antony Richards, UCFRyan Montgomery, CincinnatiDylan McDuffie, KansasElijah Collins, Oklahoma StateEmani Bailey, TCUWide ReceiversJavon Baker, UCFJaJuan Forte, UCFCorey Gammage, UCFDaquris Wiggins, CincinnatiDimitri Stanley, Iowa StatePhillip Brooks, Kansas StateErik Pizarro, Kansas StateSeth Porter, Kansas StateArland Bruce IV, Oklahoma StateLeon Johnson III, Oklahoma StateJaylon Robinson, TCUWarren Thompson, TCUXavier White, Texas TechDevin Carter, West VirginiaTight EndsIsaac Rex, BYUAlec Holler, UCFZachary Marsh Wojan, UCFMichael O’Laughlin, HoustonEaston Dean, Iowa StateMason Fairchild, KansasBen Sinnott, Kansas StateBraden Cassity, Oklahoma StateJosiah Johnson, Oklahoma StateCurtis Raymond III, TCUJared Wiley, TCUBaylor Cupp, Texas TechNoah Massey, West VirginiaOffensive LinemenClark Barrington, BaylorPaul Maile, BYUTylan Grable, UCFLokahi Pauole, UCFAlexx Schmidt, UCFTrevor Radosevich, CincinnatiJack Freeman IV, HoustonPatrick Paul, HoustonMichael Novitsky, KansasDominick Puni, KansasCooper Beebe, Kansas StateChristian Duffie, Kansas StateHayden Gillum, Kansas StateKT Leveston, Kansas StateAndrew Coker, TCUBrandon Coleman, TCUWillis Patrick, TCUCole Spencer, Texas TechRusty Staats, Texas TechDennis Wilburn, Texas TechZach Frazier, West VirginiaDoug Nester, West VirginiaDefensive LinemenTJ Franklin, BaylorGabriel Hall, BaylorJustin Sambu, BaylorJackson Cravens, BYUAtunaisa Mahe, BYUTre’Mon Morris-Brash, UCFJowon Briggs, CincinnatiMalik Vann, CincinnatiAustin Booker, KansasPatrick Joyner, KansasDevin Phillips, KansasKhalid Duke, Kansas StateAnthony Goodlow, Oklahoma StateNathan Latu, Oklahoma StateTico Brown, TCURick D’Abreu, TCUSoni Misi, TCUMyles Cole, Texas TechJaylon Hutchings, Texas TechDefensive Linemen / LinebackersByron Vaughns, BaylorDaniel Grzesiak, CincinnatiNelson Ceaser, HoustonDavid Ugwoegbu, HoustonDavoan Hawkins, West VirginiaLinebackersMike Smith Jr., BaylorMaxwell Tooley, BYUAJ Vongphachanh, BYUJason Johnson, UCFShaun Peterson Jr., UCFWalter Yates III, UCFMalik Robinson, HoustonGerry Vaughn, Iowa StateHayden Hatcher, KansasRich Miller, KansasCraig Young, KansasDaniel Green, Kansas StateXavier Benson, Oklahoma StateJamoi Hodge, TCUTyrique Matthews, Texas TechLee Kpogba, West VirginiaDefensive BacksKamden Garrett, BYUEddie Heckard, BYUDeJordan Mask, UCFDecorian Patterson, UCFJireh Wilson, UCFTaj Ward, CincinnatiAntonio Brooks, HoustonMalik Fleming, HoustonBrian George, HoustonAlex Hogan, HoustonHasaan Hypolite, HoustonBen Nikkel, Iowa StateT.J. Tampa, Iowa StateKalon Gervin, KansasKwinton Lassiter, KansasKenneth Logan, KansasAndrew Russell, KansasMillard Bradford, TCUJosh Newton, TCUMark Perry, TCUMalik Dunlap, Texas TechTyler Owens, Texas TechDadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas TechRayshad Williams, Texas TechBeanie Bishop Jr., West VirginiaMarcis Floyd, West VirginiaMalachi Ruffin, West VirginiaLong SnappersGavin Gately, HoustonRanden Plattner, Kansas StateZeke Zaragoza, Oklahoma StatePlace KickersChase Contreraz, Iowa StateSeth Keller, KansasAlex Hale, Oklahoma StateGriffin Kell, TCUPuntersRyan Rehkow, BYULaine Wilkins, HoustonJordy Sandy, TCUAustin McNamara, Texas Tech