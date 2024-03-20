137 Prospects to Participate in First Ever Big 12 Pro Day

The full list of participants has been released for the 2024 Big 12 Pro Day, presented by the Air Force Reserve. A total of 137 prospects will participate in the inaugural Conference-wide Pro Day which will take place in Frisco, Texas at the Ford Center at The Star from March 27-31.
The first-ever Big 12 Pro Day will be operated in cooperation with the National Football League. The Big 12 and NFL are partnering to reimagine student athlete evaluations with player skill assessments designed to maximize the prospect experience.
Additionally, NoBull, the Official Combine Training Partner of the NFL, has been named the Official Apparel Partner of Big 12 Pro Day. Athletes will receive performance gear for workouts along with other NoBull products throughout the week. The partnership will ensure that athletes receive an experience that closely resembles the NFL Combine.
The event will also feature Zebra Technologies, the Official Real Time Location Solutions Provider of the NFL. Zebra generates data for the NFL’s Next Gen Stats platform, and will apply this same tracking technology to spotlight player performance at the Big 12 Pro Day.
On Thursday, March 28, Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Tight Ends will work out from 7:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. Running Backs will take the field from 10:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. followed by Defensive Backs from 2:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
Saturday, March 30 will see Specialists work out from 7:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. followed by Offensive Linemen from 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Defensive Linemen will be on the field from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. before Linebackers conclude the weekend from 2:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. (all times Central).
Player workouts will be open to the public Thursday, March 28 and Saturday, March 30 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT. Parking will be available in any of the public lots surrounding The Star.Participating players are listed below sorted by position: Quarterbacks John Rhys Plumlee, UCF Emory Jones, Cincinnati Jason Bean, Kansas Running Backs Aidan Robbins, BYU Deion Smith, BYU Mark-Antony Richards, UCF Ryan Montgomery, Cincinnati Dylan McDuffie, Kansas Elijah Collins, Oklahoma State Emani Bailey, TCU Wide Receivers Javon Baker, UCF JaJuan Forte, UCF Corey Gammage, UCF Daquris Wiggins, Cincinnati Dimitri Stanley, Iowa State Phillip Brooks, Kansas State Erik Pizarro, Kansas State Seth Porter, Kansas State Arland Bruce IV, Oklahoma State Leon Johnson III, Oklahoma State Jaylon Robinson, TCU Warren Thompson, TCU Xavier White, Texas Tech Devin Carter, West Virginia Tight Ends Isaac Rex, BYU Alec Holler, UCF Zachary Marsh Wojan, UCF Michael O’Laughlin, Houston Easton Dean, Iowa State Mason Fairchild, Kansas Ben Sinnott, Kansas State Braden Cassity, Oklahoma State Josiah Johnson, Oklahoma State Curtis Raymond III, TCU Jared Wiley, TCU Baylor Cupp, Texas Tech Noah Massey, West Virginia Offensive Linemen Clark Barrington, Baylor Paul Maile, BYU Tylan Grable, UCF Lokahi Pauole, UCF Alexx Schmidt, UCF Trevor Radosevich, Cincinnati Jack Freeman IV, Houston Patrick Paul, Houston Michael Novitsky, Kansas Dominick Puni, Kansas Cooper Beebe, Kansas State Christian Duffie, Kansas State Hayden Gillum, Kansas State KT Leveston, Kansas State Andrew Coker, TCU Brandon Coleman, TCU Willis Patrick, TCU Cole Spencer, Texas Tech Rusty Staats, Texas Tech Dennis Wilburn, Texas Tech Zach Frazier, West Virginia Doug Nester, West Virginia Defensive Linemen TJ Franklin, Baylor Gabriel Hall, Baylor Justin Sambu, Baylor Jackson Cravens, BYU Atunaisa Mahe, BYU Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, UCF Jowon Briggs, Cincinnati Malik Vann, Cincinnati Austin Booker, Kansas Patrick Joyner, Kansas Devin Phillips, Kansas Khalid Duke, Kansas State Anthony Goodlow, Oklahoma State Nathan Latu, Oklahoma State Tico Brown, TCU Rick D’Abreu, TCU Soni Misi, TCU Myles Cole, Texas Tech Jaylon Hutchings, Texas Tech Defensive Linemen / Linebackers Byron Vaughns, Baylor Daniel Grzesiak, Cincinnati Nelson Ceaser, Houston David Ugwoegbu, Houston Davoan Hawkins, West Virginia Linebackers Mike Smith Jr., Baylor Maxwell Tooley, BYU AJ Vongphachanh, BYU Jason Johnson, UCF Shaun Peterson Jr., UCF Walter Yates III, UCF Malik Robinson, Houston Gerry Vaughn, Iowa State Hayden Hatcher, Kansas Rich Miller, Kansas Craig Young, Kansas Daniel Green, Kansas State Xavier Benson, Oklahoma State Jamoi Hodge, TCU Tyrique Matthews, Texas Tech Lee Kpogba, West Virginia Defensive Backs Kamden Garrett, BYU Eddie Heckard, BYU DeJordan Mask, UCF Decorian Patterson, UCF Jireh Wilson, UCF Taj Ward, Cincinnati Antonio Brooks, Houston Malik Fleming, Houston Brian George, Houston Alex Hogan, Houston Hasaan Hypolite, Houston Ben Nikkel, Iowa State T.J. Tampa, Iowa State Kalon Gervin, Kansas Kwinton Lassiter, Kansas Kenneth Logan, Kansas Andrew Russell, Kansas Millard Bradford, TCU Josh Newton, TCU Mark Perry, TCU Malik Dunlap, Texas Tech Tyler Owens, Texas Tech Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech Rayshad Williams, Texas Tech Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia Marcis Floyd, West Virginia Malachi Ruffin, West Virginia Long Snappers Gavin Gately, Houston Randen Plattner, Kansas State Zeke Zaragoza, Oklahoma State Place Kickers Chase Contreraz, Iowa State Seth Keller, Kansas Alex Hale, Oklahoma State Griffin Kell, TCU Punters Ryan Rehkow, BYU Laine Wilkins, Houston Jordy Sandy, TCU Austin McNamara, Texas Tech