137 Prospects to Participate in First Ever Big 12 Pro Day

The full list of participants has been released for the 2024 Big 12 Pro Day, presented by the Air Force Reserve. A total of 137 prospects will participate in the inaugural Conference-wide Pro Day which will take place in Frisco, Texas at the Ford Center at The Star from March 27-31.

The first-ever Big 12 Pro Day will be operated in cooperation with the National Football League. The Big 12 and NFL are partnering to reimagine student athlete evaluations with player skill assessments designed to maximize the prospect experience.

Additionally, NoBull, the Official Combine Training Partner of the NFL, has been named the Official Apparel Partner of Big 12 Pro Day. Athletes will receive performance gear for workouts along with other NoBull products throughout the week. The partnership will ensure that athletes receive an experience that closely resembles the NFL Combine.

The event will also feature Zebra Technologies, the Official Real Time Location Solutions Provider of the NFL. Zebra generates data for the NFL’s Next Gen Stats platform, and will apply this same tracking technology to spotlight player performance at the Big 12 Pro Day.

On Thursday, March 28, Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Tight Ends will work out from 7:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. Running Backs will take the field from 10:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. followed by Defensive Backs from 2:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 will see Specialists work out from 7:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. followed by Offensive Linemen from 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Defensive Linemen will be on the field from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. before Linebackers conclude the weekend from 2:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. (all times Central).

Player workouts will be open to the public Thursday, March 28 and Saturday, March 30 from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. CT. Parking will be available in any of the public lots surrounding The Star.



Participating players are listed below sorted by position:



Quarterbacks

John Rhys Plumlee, UCF

Emory Jones, Cincinnati

Jason Bean, Kansas



Running Backs

Aidan Robbins, BYU

Deion Smith, BYU

Mark-Antony Richards, UCF

Ryan Montgomery, Cincinnati

Dylan McDuffie, Kansas

Elijah Collins, Oklahoma State

Emani Bailey, TCU



Wide Receivers

Javon Baker, UCF

JaJuan Forte, UCF

Corey Gammage, UCF

Daquris Wiggins, Cincinnati

Dimitri Stanley, Iowa State

Phillip Brooks, Kansas State

Erik Pizarro, Kansas State

Seth Porter, Kansas State

Arland Bruce IV, Oklahoma State

Leon Johnson III, Oklahoma State

Jaylon Robinson, TCU

Warren Thompson, TCU

Xavier White, Texas Tech

Devin Carter, West Virginia



Tight Ends

Isaac Rex, BYU

Alec Holler, UCF

Zachary Marsh Wojan, UCF

Michael O’Laughlin, Houston

Easton Dean, Iowa State

Mason Fairchild, Kansas

Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

Braden Cassity, Oklahoma State

Josiah Johnson, Oklahoma State

Curtis Raymond III, TCU

Jared Wiley, TCU

Baylor Cupp, Texas Tech

Noah Massey, West Virginia



Offensive Linemen

Clark Barrington, Baylor

Paul Maile, BYU

Tylan Grable, UCF

Lokahi Pauole, UCF

Alexx Schmidt, UCF

Trevor Radosevich, Cincinnati

Jack Freeman IV, Houston

Patrick Paul, Houston

Michael Novitsky, Kansas

Dominick Puni, Kansas

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Christian Duffie, Kansas State

Hayden Gillum, Kansas State

KT Leveston, Kansas State

Andrew Coker, TCU

Brandon Coleman, TCU

Willis Patrick, TCU

Cole Spencer, Texas Tech

Rusty Staats, Texas Tech

Dennis Wilburn, Texas Tech

Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Doug Nester, West Virginia



Defensive Linemen

TJ Franklin, Baylor

Gabriel Hall, Baylor

Justin Sambu, Baylor

Jackson Cravens, BYU

Atunaisa Mahe, BYU

Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, UCF

Jowon Briggs, Cincinnati

Malik Vann, Cincinnati

Austin Booker, Kansas

Patrick Joyner, Kansas

Devin Phillips, Kansas

Khalid Duke, Kansas State

Anthony Goodlow, Oklahoma State

Nathan Latu, Oklahoma State

Tico Brown, TCU

Rick D’Abreu, TCU

Soni Misi, TCU

Myles Cole, Texas Tech

Jaylon Hutchings, Texas Tech



Defensive Linemen / Linebackers

Byron Vaughns, Baylor

Daniel Grzesiak, Cincinnati

Nelson Ceaser, Houston

David Ugwoegbu, Houston

Davoan Hawkins, West Virginia



Linebackers

Mike Smith Jr., Baylor

Maxwell Tooley, BYU

AJ Vongphachanh, BYU

Jason Johnson, UCF

Shaun Peterson Jr., UCF

Walter Yates III, UCF

Malik Robinson, Houston

Gerry Vaughn, Iowa State

Hayden Hatcher, Kansas

Rich Miller, Kansas

Craig Young, Kansas

Daniel Green, Kansas State

Xavier Benson, Oklahoma State

Jamoi Hodge, TCU

Tyrique Matthews, Texas Tech

Lee Kpogba, West Virginia



Defensive Backs

Kamden Garrett, BYU

Eddie Heckard, BYU

DeJordan Mask, UCF

Decorian Patterson, UCF

Jireh Wilson, UCF

Taj Ward, Cincinnati

Antonio Brooks, Houston

Malik Fleming, Houston

Brian George, Houston

Alex Hogan, Houston

Hasaan Hypolite, Houston

Ben Nikkel, Iowa State

T.J. Tampa, Iowa State

Kalon Gervin, Kansas

Kwinton Lassiter, Kansas

Kenneth Logan, Kansas

Andrew Russell, Kansas

Millard Bradford, TCU

Josh Newton, TCU

Mark Perry, TCU

Malik Dunlap, Texas Tech

Tyler Owens, Texas Tech

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech

Rayshad Williams, Texas Tech

Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia

Marcis Floyd, West Virginia

Malachi Ruffin, West Virginia



Long Snappers

Gavin Gately, Houston

Randen Plattner, Kansas State

Zeke Zaragoza, Oklahoma State



Place Kickers

Chase Contreraz, Iowa State

Seth Keller, Kansas

Alex Hale, Oklahoma State

Griffin Kell, TCU



Punters

Ryan Rehkow, BYU

Laine Wilkins, Houston

Jordy Sandy, TCU

Austin McNamara, Texas Tech