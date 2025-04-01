Wall Cloud Passes Over Salina

Severe weather rolled across Central Kansas late Tuesday night prompting tornado sirens to sound across many areas, including in Salina.

Storms that dropped heavy rain and hail also dropped funnel clouds and tornadoes.

Spotters reported a tornado northewest of Kanopolis Lake, and in the New Cambria area. A rotating wall could passed over Salina, but fortunately did not drop a tornado. Saline County Emergency Management told KSAL News “nothing touched the ground”.

Other than limbs down, there were no immediate reports of damage in Salina. In rural Clay County, a home was destroyed by a fire possibly started by a lightning strike.

_ _ _

A rotating wall cloud passing over west Salina. Photo via Camden Sesna