Public Input Sought in Dam Operation Update

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning a public meeting later this month to discuss updating the manuals which guide the operation of Kanopolis and Wilson dams.

According to the Corps, the event will be on Jan. 29th in Ellsworth.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more about how USACE uses the Water Control Manuals at each of its reservoirs, how updates to the manuals will be accomplished and to provide their input to the technical team. USACE is interested in what physical, social and environmental changes the community has observed around the reservoirs and below the dams since the projects were built.

Meeting information is below:

Date -Jan. 29, 2025

Time – Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; the meeting is from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Location – American Legion Post 174, 645 W. 15 th Street, Ellsworth, KS 67439

Street, Ellsworth, KS 67439 Format – There will be a presentation at 6:10 p.m., time for questions and discussion and an open-house style poster session after the presentation.

The location of this workshop is ADA accessible. Workshop materials can be made available in alternative accessible formats upon request. For information about obtaining an alternative accessible format, please request in advance of the meeting day via the email address above.

Additional information about the Water Control Manual update meetings and process can be found ONLINE.