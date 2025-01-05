Snow Plow Drivers Hard at Work

Saline County’s fleet of snowplows—including Betty Whiteout, Scoop Dogg, and Darth Blader—are hard at work tackling the 8+ inches of snow that’s fallen. You can track their progress in real-time through the Snow Paths portal, where you’ll see live plow locations, priority routes, and updates on snow removal operations.

According to the County, snow removal efforts prioritize paved roads first, followed by gravel roads, and finally all other roads. Plowing begins once two inches of snow have accumulated and snowfall is ongoing. If conditions are icy, crews will spot-treat icy sections on paved roads only. During blizzard conditions or heavy snowfall, operations may pause temporarily until it’s safe for crews to resume.

Residents can help by:

Driving only if necessary to keep roads clear for snowplows.

Parking off roadways to allow plows to pass.

Avoiding obstructing or stopping plows as they work.

With the Snow Paths portal, you can track the county’s fleet of uniquely named snowplows- as voted on my County residents in 2022, including:

Mr. Aloysius Snowffeupagus

The Big LePlowski

Blizzard Wizard

Subzero Swiffer

Oscar Plow

Big John

Mr. Salty

Snow Daddy

Blizzard Blaster

Big Bertha

Snowy White

Next time you’re wondering if your road has been cleared, check the Snow Paths portal to see which plow is on the move. Stay safe, stay warm, and be sure to give a wave Mr. Salty and the gang when you see them clearing the way!

Visit the Snow Paths portal here.

Thank you for your cooperation as we work to provide safe and passable roadways this winter.