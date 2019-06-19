132 Cited for Seat Belt Violations

Salina Police have released statistics from the department’s “Click It Or Ticket” campaign which ran city wide May 20 through June 2.

According to Police Sergeant Brent Rupert, officers made 147 traffic stops during the program, and issued 131 citations for adults who were not wearing seat belts.

One driver was cited for not having their child buckled up.

Police also issued tickets to 49 other drivers for moving violations and made two other arrests on a couple of outstanding warrants.

Adults pay $30 for a seat belt violation while a ticket for an unrestrained child is $118 which includes ticket and court costs.

More than 150 law enforcement agencies across Kansas took part in the no-excuses approach to seat belt enforcement as part of the national campaign which is concurrent with one of the busiest travel and holiday weekends of the year.

The extra hours for officers were paid for by a special seat belt enforcement grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.