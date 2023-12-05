13-Year-Old in Custody after Crash

A juvenile from Assaria was taken into custody in Salina after a short chase with law enforcement in his parent’s car early Tuesday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that about 4:35am a deputy observed a car speeding at nearly 60mph southbound in the 200 block of S. Broadway.

The deputy swung around to make a traffic stop as the teen drove over a curb, struck a junction box on a power pole, hit a dog crate and a help wanted sign at Atwoods Ranch and Home Goods on S. Broadway.

The 13-year-old boy was taken into custody after a short foot chase and is now facing possible charges for driving without a license, speeding and flee and elude. Deputies say he was not given permission to take his parents Chevy Aveo hatchback.