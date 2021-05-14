Salina, KS

13-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Shooting Case

Todd PittengerMay 14, 2021

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in the Southwest Kansas community of Ulysses.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, back on April 28th a resident who lives near the Russ Binney Park called 911 after hearing shots fired in the park. Officers responded to the park at the northeast corner of the intersection of W. Santa Fe Ave. and S. College St., where they found a 14-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.

Preliminary information indicated that six teenagers, four males and two females, were spending time in the park when a 14-year-old male was struck by a round from a handgun that one of the teens possessed.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the teen to the Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital. He was later flown to Ascension Via Christi hospital in Wichita, where he died on May 2nd.

On Thursday of this week deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 13-year-old male from Ulysses for second-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession of stolen property.

Following his arrest, the teen was transported to the Southwest Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Garden City.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

