13-Year-Old Accused of Bomb Threat

Todd PittengerSeptember 8, 2022

A 13-year-old is facing a felony charge after allegedly making a bomb threat that caused the evacuation of the Kansas State Capitol.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, they received information of a threat made to the Kansas State Capitol. An individual, through a social media platform, made a post about “bombing” the Capitol.

The Capitol building was evacuated and bomb detection K9s were utilized to clear the building. No threats were found on the premises.

Investigators discovered that the social media post was made by a 13-year-old residing in Shawnee County.

The juvenile suspect was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections for the felony crime of aggravated criminal threat.

Law enforcement takes threats to the safety of our citizens and community very seriously. Please talk with your children and loved ones about the consequences associated with this type of conduct.

