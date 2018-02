Salina Police are investigating a residential burglary in the 1400 block of Haven on Sunday afternoon.

Police say someone entered the home sometime between 3:15pm and 3:45pm and stole numerous clothing items including 13 pairs of jeans, numerous shirts and sweatshirts, Nike shoes, work boots, a gold watch and about $80 in change.

There was no sign of forced entry. Loss is listed at $1,430.

Police are hoping to interview a possible female suspect in the case.