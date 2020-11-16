126 New Saline County COVID Cases

There are 126 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County, including another outbreak at a restaurant.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 1,729 total cases, with 383 currently active. There are 1,329 people who have recovered, and a total of 17 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 26 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

Health department staff is working through several clusters of positive cases related to a multitude of different events and locations. As they have seen over the past two weeks, a single case can take an entire day to investigate properly and notify close contacts. With so many new cases each day, staff is extremely behind in case investigation. Please continue to be patient with us, we are working as quickly as we can.

Anyone who has visited Buffalo Wild Wings located at 2580 S. 9th Street in Salina within the last week and a half is asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19. This outbreak has several complicated cases that the Health Department staff has not been unable to trace back to a single contact, thus not having specific dates and times of when exposure could have occurred. If you do develop symptoms, please contact your primary care physician about testing.

If you have been tested for COVID-19, you need to isolate in your home until your test results are back. Those that are notified of a positive COVID-19 test you should:

Isolate for at minimum 10 days from symptom onset and be 72 hours fever free and have a significant improvement in symptoms.

Close Contacts are defined as those persons within 6 feet or less for 10 minutes of more two days before the positive cases’ symptom onset date.

Close Contacts need to quarantine for two weeks from their last contact date unless living in the same household, and then it would be two weeks past the positive case’s isolation release date.

If after several days, the Health Department has not reached out to a close contact, the Health Department may not have been notified of the contact exposure and you will need to notify the

Health Department; but please be patient and continue to quarantine until then.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 122,741 cases and 1,266 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

A shelter site, at no cost to an individual, is available for those who cannot isolate or quarantine in their homes and who have tested positive for COVID-19, those individuals who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, and those living and working in at-risk congregate settings. This shelter does provide for housing, meals, laundry, and cleaning service so individuals are provided a safe shelter to avoid exposing their household to the COVID-19 virus and help stop the spread of the virus. For more information or to request this service, please contact your local Emergency Management Department at 785-714-0389 or 785-819-0263 if you need shelter outside of your home.

Following the proven public health guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19 continues to be extremely important for everyone to do. Please:

1. Wash your hands often, for at least 20 seconds with warm soapy water. Use hand sanitizer if you do not have access to soap and water.

2. Maintain physical distance between yourself and others of at least 6 feet or more.

3. Wear masks in public spaces as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution. You must cover your nose and mouth for masks to be effective.

4. Avoid gatherings. If you must go, wear a mask, physical distance from others, wash hands or use hand sanitizer.

5. Sanitize frequently touched surfaces and areas such as doorknobs, handles, cell phones, tablets, etc.

6. Stay home if you are sick. Regardless if you think it may be a cold, it could be allergies, but it also could be something worse.

Only follow official sources to obtain information: www.saline.org/coronavirus or www.kdheks.gov.