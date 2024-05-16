Southeast of Saline earns trip to State Softball

By Jackson Schneider May 16, 2024

Southeast of Saline Softball has clinched yet another berth in the 3A State Softball Tournament this week.

The Lady Trojans were the #1 seed in the Hoisington Bracket, and navigating a venue change due to inclement weather, SES was unfazed.

The Trojans hammered Russell/Victoria 15-0 in the opening round, and carried that into the semifinals and championship. Southeast of Saline would handle the Ellsworth Bearcats 10-3, and use solid pitching to win a 2-0 rock fight and clinch their spot at state.

With the victories this week, Southeast improves to now 21-3 on the season, and will be a top-4 seed in Topeka next week when competition begins on Thursday afternoon at the Envista softball complex.

The trip will be Southeast’s second-straight trip to the State Tournament.