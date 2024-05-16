Southeast of Saline earns trip to State Softball

Southeast of Saline Softball has clinched yet another berth in the 3A State Softball Tournament this week.

The Lady Trojans were the #1 seed in the Hoisington Bracket, and navigating a venue change due to inclement weather, SES was unfazed.

The Trojans hammered Russell/Victoria 15-0 in the opening round, and carried that into the semifinals and championship. Southeast of Saline would handle the Ellsworth Bearcats 10-3, and use solid pitching to win a 2-0 rock fight and clinch their spot at state.

With the victories this week, Southeast improves to now 21-3 on the season, and will be a top-4 seed in Topeka next week when competition begins on Thursday afternoon at the Envista softball complex.

The trip will be Southeast’s second-straight trip to the State Tournament.