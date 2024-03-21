10 Years of Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center

Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center is celebrating its 10th anniversary on Thursday.

According to the organization, over the past decade, Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center has been at the forefront of regenerative medicine, revolutionizing the treatment of joint pain, arthritis, and chronic conditions using patients’ own stem cells. With over 4,000 patients treated not only across the United States but around the world, Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center has established itself as a global leader in regenerative healthcare.

Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center’s founders started as patients. They personally witnessed the relief and improved mobility that stem cell therapy can bring, and founded Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center to enable people to get back to the lives they love, to advance the science of stem cell therapy, and to improve access to ethical care.

Since its inception in 2014, Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center has remained committed to providing cutting-edge treatments for a wide range of conditions affecting the musculoskeletal system, as well as autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, and cardiac and pulmonary issues. Through the innovative use of regenerative medicine techniques, Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center has helped patients regain mobility, reduce pain, and improve their overall quality of life.

“We are thrilled to mark this significant milestone in our journey,” said John Farley, Co-Founder of Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center. “Over the past decade, we have witnessed remarkable transformations in the lives of our patients. Our commitment to excellence and innovation has enabled us to offer hope and potential healing to individuals suffering from debilitating conditions.”

Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center specializes in the treatment of some of the most common joint pain and chronic conditions, including but not limited to:

Knees

Shoulders

Elbows

Hips

Back and neck

Hands and wrists

Feet and ankles

In addition to musculoskeletal conditions, Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center also provides advanced regenerative therapies for autoimmune diseases, neurological disorders, cardiac issues, and pulmonary conditions.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our patients, staff, and partners who have supported us throughout the years,” said Ken Woods, Co-Founder of Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center. “Their trust and dedication have been instrumental in our success, and we look forward to continuing our mission of advancing regenerative medicine to improve lives.”

To learn more about Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center and their innovative treatments, visit www.kansasrmc.com.