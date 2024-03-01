Ell-Saline Boys knocks off Chase County; advance to sub-state championship

Pictures courtesy of Jenna Hull

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 62, CHASE COUNTY 35

The Ell-Saline Cardinals were back in action Friday night in a sub-state semifinal matchup against the Chase County Bulldogs in Marion. The Cardinals would use a huge 3rd quarter to coast to a 62-35 victory and a trip to the sub-state championship Saturday evening.

It was pretty even in the 1st quarter as Ell-Saline would have a slight lead after the quarter 14-12.

It was more back-and forth in the 2nd quarter as both teams would struggle finding shots. Ell-Saline would take a 23-20 lead into the locker room.

The Cardinals would catch fire in the 2nd half as they would outscore the Bulldogs 39-15 in the final two frames including a 24-point 3rd quarter as they coast to a 62-35 victory.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by sophomore Reese Krone who would finish the night with season high 15 points. Kas Kramer would also finish in double figures with 10 points on the night.

Senior Tucker Groh would lead the Bulldog attack and would finish the evening with 10 points.

Ell-Saline moves to 18-4 on the season and will be back in action on Saturday night to take on the Wildcats of Moundridge with a trip to 2A state tournament on the line. The Cardinals and Wildcats have met twice this season with each team winning a one game. Chase County finishes the season with a 14-7 record in the losing effort.

NEX-TECH WIRELESS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Reese Krone (15 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Trey Williams

BOX SCORE

#3 CHASE COUNTY (14-7) – 12 – 8 – 7 – 8 / 35

#2 ELL-SALINE (18-4) – 14 – 9 – 24 – 15 / 62

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Reese Krone 15, Kas Kramer 10, Brogan Rowley/Joe Hiechel 8, Garrison Zerger/Trey Williams/Marshall Johnson 7.

Chase County – Tucker Groh 10, Carson Schroer 8, Guthrie Danford 6, Wyatt Griffin 5, Colin Monihen/Masen Scott/Landon Doty 2.