121 New Saline County COVID Cases

There are 121 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 1,850 total cases, with 492 currently active. There are 1,341 people who have recovered, and a total of 17 deaths.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 25 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

Mobile Device Users: https://arcg.is/yjPT1

Desktop Users: https://arcg.is/1qHnb0

Saline County Commissioners will meet in a special public meeting on Friday, November 20that 3:00 pm in Room 107 of the City/County Building 300 W. Ash to discuss the potential implementation of further public health measures. Health Department Staff isworking through several clusters of positive cases related to a multitude of different events and locations. As we have seen over the past two weeks, a single case can take an entire day to investigate properly and notify close contacts. With so manynew cases each day, our staff is extremely behind in case investigation. Please continue to be patient with us, we are working as quickly as we can.

If you have been tested for COVID-19, you need to isolate in your home until your test results are back. Those that are notified of a positive COVID-19 test you should:

Isolate for at minimum 10 days from symptom onset and be 72 hours fever free and have a significant improvement in symptoms.

Close Contacts are defined as those persons within 6 feet or less for 10 minutes of more two days before the positive cases’ symptom onset date.

Close Contacts need to quarantine for two weeks from their last contact date unless living in the same household, and then it would be two weeks past the positive case’s isolation release date.

If after several days, the Health Department has not reached out to a close contact, the Health Department may not have been notified of the contact exposure and you will need to notify the

Health Department; but please be patient and continue to quarantine until then.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are 5,853 new cases across the state 60 new deaths. Overall, there have now been 128,594 cases and 1,326 deaths. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

A shelter site, at no cost to an individual, is available for those who cannot isolate or quarantine in their homes and who have tested positive for COVID-19, those individuals who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, and those living and working in at-risk congregate settings. This shelter does provide for housing, meals, laundry, and cleaning service so individuals are provided a safe shelter to avoid exposing their household to the COVID-19 virus and help stop the spread of the virus. For more information or to request this service, please contact your local Emergency Management Department at 785-714-0389 or 785-819-0263 if you need shelter outside of your home.

Following the proven public health guidance to slow the spread of COVID-19 continues to be extremely important for everyone to do. Please: