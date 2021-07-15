BREAKING NEWS

12 of Salina’s Most Wanted Caught

Todd PittengerJuly 15, 2021

A dozen people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been caught.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been expanded to a list of 48.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,450 criminals have been caught, and 431 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Farming News

CRP Grassland Signup Underway

Agricultural producers and landowners can apply for the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) Grassla...

July 15, 2021 Comments

12 of Salina’s Most Wanted Caught

Top News

July 15, 2021

Marshall Backs Public Transportatio...

Top News

July 15, 2021

Half-Staff Flags to Honor Officer

Kansas News

July 15, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Half-Staff Flags to Honor...
July 15, 2021Comments
Saline County COVID Death...
July 14, 2021Comments
Color Coded Map = New Pic...
July 14, 2021Comments
A Passion to Connect: Sym...
July 14, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices