12 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

There are 12 new positive COVID-19 cases in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there have now been 439 total cases, with 88 of them currently active. There are 342 people who have recovered, and 9 people who have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that they have 2 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment, there are now 38,401 cases and 426 deaths statewide. This information can be found at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.

Announcements:

The Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank will be conducting a free produce giveaway tomorrow, Tuesday, August 25th from 3 pm to 5pm. There are no income requirements and only one bundle per household. The produce bundles can be picked up at the Food Bank at 255 S. Chicago or in the vacant parking lot North of Dairy Queen at 321 N. 9th Street.

Here is what you can do to help us to stop the spread:

Stay home if you’re sick

Wear masks in public spaces both indoor and outdoor as required by City Ordinance and County Resolution

Maximize physical distance (6 feet or more) in public settings

Avoid socializing with large groups

High-risk individuals should only leave the house for essential needs

Wash your hands frequently

Only follow official sources to obtain information: www.saline.org/coronavirus or www.kdheks.gov.