12 Most Wanted Arrests

The new July list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online July 5th. Since then there have been a dozen of them of them arrested.
According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the arrests include:
- Tomas Arrellano
- Tyler Bastin
- James Blair
- Shane Boyett
- Sevijon Davis
- Thomas Golde
- Brook Gray
- Gage Hartpence-Ray
- Emily Marfise
- Jeremy Nelson
- Mariah Peterson
- Amanda Rothfuss
The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.
Those on the July list are wanted for crimes which include robbery, aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, battery of a law enforcment officer, intimidation of a witness, making criminal threats, escape from custody, burglary, theft, forgery, felony drug crimes, and more.
_ _ _