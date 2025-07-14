12 Most Wanted Arrests

By Todd Pittenger July 14, 2025

The new July list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online July 5th. Since then there have been a dozen of them of them arrested.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the arrests include:

  • Tomas Arrellano
  • Tyler Bastin
  • James Blair
  • Shane Boyett
  • Sevijon Davis
  • Thomas Golde
  • Brook Gray
  • Gage Hartpence-Ray
  • Emily Marfise
  • Jeremy Nelson
  • Mariah Peterson
  • Amanda Rothfuss

The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.

Those on the July list are wanted for crimes which include robbery, aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, battery of a law enforcment officer,  intimidation of a witness, making criminal threats, escape from custody, burglary, theft, forgery, felony drug crimes, and more.

_ _ _

