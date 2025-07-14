12 Most Wanted Arrests

The new July list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online July 5th. Since then there have been a dozen of them of them arrested. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office the arrests include:

Tomas Arrellano

Tyler Bastin

James Blair

Shane Boyett

Sevijon Davis

Thomas Golde

Brook Gray

Gage Hartpence-Ray

Emily Marfise

Jeremy Nelson

Mariah Peterson

Amanda Rothfuss

The July list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.

Those on the July list are wanted for crimes which include robbery, aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, battery of a law enforcment officer, intimidation of a witness, making criminal threats, escape from custody, burglary, theft, forgery, felony drug crimes, and more.

Salina’s Most Wanted