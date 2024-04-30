12 Big 12 Tennis Programs Selected to NCAA Tournament

The Big 12 will be represented by 12 programs in the 2024 NCAA Division I Tennis Championship with six men’s teams and six women’s teams receiving bids. Oklahoma State will host both the men’s and women’s national championships at the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma May 16-25.

The undefeated (27-0) Oklahoma State Cowgirls were named the top-seed for the first time in program history and will host Fairfield in the opening round. It is the 12th consecutive postseason trip for OSU and the first time since 2022 that they will host a regional. A win would set up a match against the winner of SMU and Alabama.

Texas earned the second host spot for the Conference and will compete against Harvard with the opportunity to play Illinois or Georgia Tech. The Longhorns won their regional and super regional matchups last year and have won two of the last three national championships.

Texas Tech will travel to Los Angeles to battle San Diego State. The winner will play either the host and No. 8-seeded UCLA or Denver.

Oklahoma will travel to the College Station Regional and take on Arizona to kick its tournament off. The winner will advance to take on either the No. 13-seeded host, Texas A&M, or Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

In its Big 12 debut season, BYU will make its 25th NCAA tournament appearance in program history as it faces Auburn in Berkeley, California. No. 10 California will host the regional and play Sacramento State before the winners meet.

Baylor tallied the final selection for the men’s programs as it collected its 25th tournament appearance with a matchup against LSU in Palo Alto, California. The Bears sport a 39-20 record in tournament history and a win would pit them against either Massachusetts or the second-seeded host, Stanford, in the second round.

On the men’s side, the reigning Big 12 champion Texas Longhorns earned the second overall seed and will host Sacramento State in the first round. With a win, the Longhorns would take on UCLA or LSU. In 2023, UT advanced as far as the NCAA semifinals round for the seventh time in program history.

After making the NCAA semifinals in 2023, TCU was named the No. 4 seed and will host UC Irvine in the first round in its 34th NCAA tournament appearance. The winner will take on either Arkansas or Cornell. It is the fourth straight season the Horned Frogs have earned a national seed.

The Sooners garnered the 11th seed and will host for the first time since 2018. Oklahoma will take on UT Arlington in its 14th consecutive appearance in the national tournament. The winner will face the victor of SMU and Stanford.

Oklahoma State will travel to Columbus, Ohio and take on Vanderbilt in the first round. It is the 26th NCAA tournament in program history and a win over the Commodores would give the Cowboys a matchup with the winner of top-seeded Ohio State and Cleveland State.

In its first season in the Conference, UCF will take on Florida in the opening round in the Tallahassee Regional. It is the seventh NCAA tournament appearance for the Knights. A win in the opening round would set up a clash with the winner of Florida State and North Florida.

Baylor rounded out the Conference’s selections with its 26th consecutive tournament bid and will travel to the College Station Regional to open with San Diego. The winner will advance to take on either host Texas A&M or Rice. The Bears are 42-5 in the first two rounds of the tournament.