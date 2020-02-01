Salina, KS

Now: 44 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 71 ° | Lo: 36 °

12/11 West Virginia Scraps By K-State, 66-57

KSU Athletics ReleaseFebruary 1, 2020

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – No. 12/11 West Virginia finally broke free from a scrappy Kansas State team with a 19-6 run early in the second half, as the Mountaineers extended their home court winning streak to 11 games with a 66-57 win on Saturday afternoon before a sold-out crowd of 14,000 fans at the WVU Coliseum.

With the win, West Virginia (17-4, 5-3 Big 12) evened the season series at 1-all and snapped a 3-game winning streak by K-State (9-12, 2-6 Big 12) in the series.

The Wildcats had a number of opportunities in the opening moments of the second half down just 1 but freshman DaJuan Gordon and junior Mike McGuirl combined to miss 4 consecutive free throws before the Mountaineers started the pivotal 19-6 run with a 3-pointer by senior Chase Harler.

During the 19-6 run, WVU made several critical plays, including a 3-pointer by junior Taz Sherman at the shot clock buzzer after a near steal by Gordon with 13:44 to play, and a Harler steal and dunk by sophomore Derek Culver that keyed a run of 9 consecutive points that pushed the lead from 40-35 to 49-35 with 9 minutes remaining.

The Wildcats continued to fight despite the double-digit deficit, closing to within 8 points on four separate occasions in the last 6 minutes, but each time the Mountaineers always seemed to have an answer, including a 5-0 run after a 3-pointer by junior Cartier Diarra cut it to 61-53 with 1:27 to play.

As expected with the teams’ defensive pedigree, neither team shot well from the field, as West Virginia connected on 42 percent (21-of-50), including 31.6 percent (6-of-19) from 3-point range, while K-State hit on 36.7 percent (18-of-49), including 17.6 percent (3-of-17) from long range. The 3 3-pointers were a season-low for the Wildcats.

Culver was only West Virginia player in double figures, but it was a big offensive effort, as he was responsible for nearly a third of the team’s points with a game-high 19 points on 8-of-15 field goals to go with a game-best 14 rebounds. Two others – Harler and freshman Oscar Tshiebwe – each added 8 points.

Junior David Sloan continued his solid play since joining the starting lineup 5 games ago, as he led the Wildcats with 13 points on 5-of-11 field goals and 3-of-3 free throws to go with team-highs in both assists (3) and steals (2) in 29 minutes. Senior Xavier Sneed added 11 points, most of which came from the free throw line (7-of-10).

In starting the last 5 games, Sloan is averaging 10.2 points and 3.6 assists in 26.8 minutes per game.

K-State has now lost 8 games (of 12 total losses) by single digits or by 40 total points.

HOW IT HAPPENED

K-State jumped out to the early lead on the strength of a 7-0 run, which was highlighted by 3-point plays by freshman DaJuan Gordon and junior David Sloan, to take a 9-5 lead before a West Virginia jumper made it 9-7 at the first media timeout at the 15:36 mark. However, West Virginia regained the lead at 10-9 on a 3-point play by sophomore Derek Culver that capped a 5-0 run by the Mountaineers.

The two teams traded the lead 4 times over the next few possessions, including a 14-11 lead by K-State on a 3-pointer by freshman Montavious Murphy at the 12:02 mark, before WVU used another 5-0 run to take a 20-16 advantage into the third media timeout with 7:30 before halftime.

The run was extended to 10-0 after 2 free throws by freshman Miles McBride and a 3-pointer by junior Brandon Knapper that forced head coach Bruce Weber to call his first timeout with the Mountaineers leading 25-16 at the 5:23 mark. A jumper by Mike McGuirl 30 seconds later ended the drought that lasted more than 5 minutes.

The McGuirl bucket seemed to kick start the Wildcat offense, as the jumper started a 9-2 run that closed the deficit to 27-25 on a pair of free throws by senior Xavier Sneed with 1:50 before halftime. Down 29-27 with the Wildcats had an opportunity to tie the game, but Sloan’s layup rattled off the rim with 9 seconds, and sophomore Emmitt Matthews, Jr., hit 1 of 2 free throws to give the Mountaineers a 30-27 edge at the break.

Neither team shot particularly well in the opening half, as WVU connected on 41.7 percent (10-of-24) from the field, including 25 percent (2-of-8) from 3-point range, while K-State hit on 38.5 percent (10-of-26), but just 11.1 percent (1-of-9) from long range. Both teams shot 66.7 percent from the free throw line.

Culver led all scorers with 9 points for the Mountaineers on 4-of-9 field goals to go with 7 rebounds, while Sloan paced the Wildcats with 7 points on 3-of-8 field goals and Gordon had a team-high 6 rebounds.

K-State had multiple opportunities to take the lead in the opening moments of the second half, as both Gordon and McGuirl missed 2 free throws each with the Wildcats within 30-29 before a 3-pointer by senior Chase Harler and a jumper by Culver extended the lead to 35-29 at the 15:56 mark.

Down 37-33 after 2 free throws by Gordon, K-State looked like it had the opportunity to close the gap further on a steal, but Harler scrapped and got the ball back to junior Taz Sherman, who nailed a 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer to push the lead back out to 40-33 with 13:44 to play.

After a jumper by senior Makol Mawien cut it to 40-35 on the next possession, Weber called his third timeout after a runout and dunk by Culver made it 42-35 with just over 12 to play.

Unfortunately for K-State, the timeout didn’t disrupt the run, as WVU added 5 more points in a row to extend the lead into double figures for the first time all afternoon at 47-35 on a 3-point play by freshman Oscar Tshiebwe with 9:32 to play. The Mountaineers led 49-35 after a pair of free throws by sophomore Sean McNeil after a technical was called on Sneed with exact 9 remaining.

K-State started to chip away at the deficit, closing to 51-43 on 4 free throws from junior Levi Stockard III and Sneed with 5:58 to play, but WVU pushed it back out on a 3-pointer by McBride just 26 seconds later.

A jumper by Gordon and a 3-pointer by Diarra once again got the Wildcats to within single digits at 56-48 heading into the final media timeout with 2:46 remaining. However, just like the other challenges to the lead, the Mountaineers responded, as Harler hit a couple of big shots, the first, a long 2-pointer that extended the lead back 10 points at 58-48, then a 3-pointer moments later that made it 61-50 with 1:41 to play.

WVU wrapped things up with a mini 5-0 run after a Diarra 3-pointer that made it 66-53 with 41 seconds left, while Sloan scored the game’s final points with a pair of free throws and a jumper for the 66-57 final score.

The Mountaineers connected on 42.3 percent (11-of-26) of their field goals in the second half, including 36.4 percent (4-of-11) from 3-point range, while the Wildcats managed to hit on just 34.8 percent (8-of-23), including 25 percent (2-of-8) from long range, after halftime.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Junior David Sloan continued to impress as the Wildcats’ starting point guard, scoring a season-high 13 points on 5-of-11 field goals and a 3-of-3 effort from the free throw line to go with 3 assists (to 1 turnover) and 2 steals.

STAT OF THE GAME

3 – K-State connected on a season-low three 3-point field goals against West Virginia on 17 attempts.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Defense Carries K-State Past Oklahoma, 61-53

January 30, 2020 1:19 am

Late Charge by K-State Comes Up Short at Alab...

January 26, 2020 12:22 am

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 1/22

January 23, 2020 10:05 am

Big 12 Announces Basketball Suspensions

January 22, 2020 10:28 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Jayhawks Hold Off Red Raiders, 78-7...

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Sophomore Devon Dotson and junior Marcus Garrett netted 10 of their team’s fina...

February 1, 2020 Comments

12/11 West Virginia Scraps By K-Sta...

Sports News

February 1, 2020

Shockers Drop Heartbreaker at Tulsa

Sports News

February 1, 2020

Child Killed in Farming Accident

Top News

February 1, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

High School Art Show at D...
February 1, 2020Comments
Area Lottery Players Win ...
January 31, 2020Comments
Woman Sought in Shoplifti...
January 31, 2020Comments
31st CAPS Auction is Satu...
January 31, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH