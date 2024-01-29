Cowboys Pull Away From Wamego for 10th Win!

Wamego 49 Abilene Cowgirls 33

WAMEGO: The Abilene Cowgirls played some of their best basketball of the season Monday night in a makeup game at Wamego. They pushed the 4A #2 ranked Lady Red Raiders. It was the first game for the Lady Red Raiders without 5’8” Sophomore, Lexi Hecht. She got injured last Friday in a win over Rock Creek. Hecht is Wamego’s leading scorer at nearly 21 ppg. They hope to get her back for the postseason.

Monday night, Abilene got off to a great start and trailed just 19-18 at halftime. The Cowgirls outscored Wamego 8-6 in the 2nd quarter. Wamego took control of the game in the 3rd quarter with a 10-0 run to build a 34-21 lead with under a minute to play. Abilene managed just 3 points in the quarter and wouldn’t get any closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

Abilene got a huge game from Senior, Claira Dannefer. She finished with a game-high 19 points. She was just 2 points shy of her season-high. She was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗴𝗶𝗿𝗹𝘀 10 18 21 33 (0-12, 0-4)

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼 13 19 34 49 (12-1, 4-0)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: P.O.G. Claira Dannefer 19, Sammy Stout 5, Callie Powell 4, Renatta Heintz 3, Hannah Walter 2

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼: Leah Winter 16, Sara Springer 15, Isabella Wilber 8, Sariah Pittenger-Reed 6, Grier Panzer 2, Rylie Meinhardt 2

Abilene Cowboys 65 Wamego 44

WAMEGO: The Abilene Cowboys didn’t need overtime Monday night to defeat rival Wamego. Abilene won last season at Wamego 65-57 in 4 overtimes and had won three of their last four, entering the game, at Wamego, all by overtime.

Monday night, Wamego put together a spirited effort. They were coming off a 61-32 humbling loss to Rock Creek in their last game. The Red Raiders jumped on Abilene quickly with a 11-6 lead out of the gate. The Cowboys countered with 14-0 run that extended into the 2nd quarter. The run was capped by a Stock Timbrook three-pointer to give Abilene a 20-11 lead with under 6 minutes to play in the 1st half. The Cowboys would never trail again.

Wamego made one final run after falling behind early in the 3rd quarter by 15 points. The Red Raider cut their deficit to 36-30 with 3:19 to play in the quarter, which forced an Abilene timeout. The Cowboys countered with a 12-0 run to put the game away.

Abilene was led by Timbrook. The Senior finished with a game-high 15 points. He was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. The Cowboys also got a career-high 11 points from Sophomore, Taygen Funston, who was the co-player of the game. Abilene’s leading scorer, on the season, Brax Fisher, finished with 11 points.

Abilene will return home Tuesday to play N.E. Kansas Homeschool. The AHS basketball teams also have games Friday vs Marysville.

𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗯𝗼𝘆𝘀 14 30 48 65 (10-2, 4-0)

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼 11 17 32 44 (4-9, 1-3)

𝗔𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗲: P.O.G. Stocton Timbrook 15, P.O.G. Taygen Funston 11, Brax Fisher 11, Tyler Holloway 8, Weston Rock 8, Ian Crump 7, Zach Miller 3, Keaton Hargrave 2

𝗪𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗴𝗼: Spencer Hecht 14, Dusty Monroe 12, Drew Pettay 9, Kolton Cooper 5, Harper Lull 2, Caiden Newell 2