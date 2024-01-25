Campus hold off South, 74-62

BOYS: HAYSVILLE CAMPUS 74, SALINA SOUTH 62

The Salina South Cougars saw their two-game winning streak snapped on Thursday night at the hands of the Haysville Campus Colts, falling 74-62.

Campus rode the stellar tandem of Andrell Burton, Jr. and Kaason Thomas, who combined for 47 points on the night, and pulled away in the fourth quarter for the victory.

South has been reinvigorated recently by the outstanding play of Jace Humphrey, who once again lead the Cougars in scoring, tonight with 17 points. But Humphrey and his cast of teammates didn’t quite have enough in the tank to match up with the Colts.

The Cougars would see four double-figure scorers on the night, in Humphrey (17), Gavin DeVoe (13), Brady Howard (11), and Sawyer Walker (10), but without Senior guard Layson Sajdak who was out with illness, South lacked one more scoring option that could have given them the lift they needed to pull off the upset.

The Cougar defense did all it could to hold Campus in check, but the athleticism of Thomas and Burton proved to be just too much in the end. The future Drake Bulldog in Burton used his 6-foot-6 size to expose a smaller South roster, and when the Cougars would double team him, he’d efficiently move the ball to Thomas, who capitalized as well.

Off the loss, Salina South falls to 2-10 overall and 1-4 in the Ark Valley Chisolm Trail League, and will take Friday off before heading on the road to Maize South on Tuesday night, a much needed break following five games in eight days for the Cougars.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Gavin DeVoe

H & R Block of the Game: Sawyer Walker

SCORING:

Haysville Campus – 17 – 20 – 14 – 23 / 74

Salina South – 15 – 12 – 17 – 18 / 62