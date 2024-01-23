HS Basketball Results (Jan. 23)

GIRLS SCORES
Salina South 46, Newton 14
Eisenhower 41, Salina Central 40
Hutchinson Central Christian 50, Ell-Saline 47
Lincoln 30, Lakeside-Downs 29
Beloit 42, Sacred Heart 31
Flint Hills Christian 37, Solomon 35
Rock Hills 49, Tescott 20
Sylvan-Lucas 71, Southern Cloud 9
St. John’s-Tipton 61, Bennington 49
Ellsworth 57, Plainville 23
BOYS SCORES
Salina South 67, Newton 63
Eisenhower 71, Salina Central 53
Solomon 47, Flint Hills Christian 34
Lincoln is 53, Lakeside-Downs 50
Beloit 88, Sacred Heart 77 (2OT)
Bennington 65, St. John’s-Tipton 45
Sylvan-Lucas 59, Southern Cloud 27
Rock Hills 32, Tescott 26
Ellsworth 61, Plainville 31
POSTPONED
Southeast Saline vs Republic County
Abilene vs Clay Center