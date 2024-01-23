HS Basketball Results (Jan. 23)

By KSAL Staff January 23, 2024

GIRLS SCORES

Salina South 46, Newton 14

Eisenhower 41, Salina Central 40

Hutchinson Central Christian 50, Ell-Saline 47

Lincoln 30, Lakeside-Downs 29

Beloit 42, Sacred Heart 31

Flint Hills Christian 37, Solomon 35

Rock Hills 49, Tescott 20

Sylvan-Lucas 71, Southern Cloud 9

St. John’s-Tipton 61, Bennington 49

Ellsworth 57, Plainville 23

 

BOYS SCORES

Salina South 67, Newton 63

Eisenhower 71, Salina Central 53

Solomon 47, Flint Hills Christian 34

Lincoln is 53, Lakeside-Downs 50

Beloit 88, Sacred Heart 77 (2OT)

Bennington 65, St. John’s-Tipton 45

Sylvan-Lucas 59, Southern Cloud 27

Rock Hills 32, Tescott 26

Ellsworth 61, Plainville 31

 

POSTPONED

Southeast Saline vs Republic County

Abilene vs Clay Center

 