State Track & Field Results

The Kansas State High School Activities Association completed the 2023 State Track and Field Championships on Saturday from Cessna Stadium in Wichita.

There were several local schools and athletes who put up impressive showings.

Little River’s girls placed third in 1A. Ell-Saline’s boys placed fourth in 2A. Smoky Valley’s girls placed second, coming in just a half point behind the Champion, Prairie View, in class 3A. Southeast of Saline’s boys finished second in Class 3A as well.

For a complete list of results: CLICK HERE.