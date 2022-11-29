11 Year Old Salina Girl Threatened

A young girl walking to her grandmother’s home was threatened by an angry man on Thanksgiving.

Captain Paul Forester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL staff that officers were called to the area of Grant and N. Seventh. On November 24th an 11-year-old Salina girl was asked by her mother to deliver something to her grandmother’s home a couple of blocks away. While the girl was walking, a man went out on his front porch and allegedly started yelling and threatening to harm to the girl. She ran to her grandmother’s home afraid and the police were called.

A neighbor is said to have seen the incident happen as the girl described, but was far enough away that they could not hear what the man was saying.

Officers issued the 57-year-old Salina resident John Sturgis a notice to appear in court for disorderly conduct.