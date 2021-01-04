11 New COVID Deaths, 193 New Cases

There are 11 new deaths due to COVID-19 since the update on December 30th, and there are 193 new cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department the total number of positive cases has risen to 4,480, with 1,756 cases currently active. At least 2,655 people have recovered, and now 69 people have died.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they currently have 33 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The county dashboard has been updated with the latest information:

This is an ever-evolving situation. Please continue to follow official sources to obtain the most accurate information possible.

If you have tested positive or you are known to be a close contact, please do not call the Health Department unless it has been at least five days since you received your results and you have not heard from us. We understand that for both employees and employers, quarantine or isolation documentation may be necessary to verify a leave of absence. Please refer to the county FAQ Section for additional questions.

Health Department staff continue to be overwhelmed and several days behind with contacting new positive cases and close contacts and we are unable to produce the necessary documentation immediately. We have added staff and some cases being routed to contact tracers at KDHE, but with cases rising every day we continue to be behind. Thank you for your patience.