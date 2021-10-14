Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 67 ° | Lo: 47 °

10th Most Wanted Arrest

Todd PittengerOctober 14, 2021

Ten people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been arrested.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The October list went online back on October 2nd. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, since then ten of them have been caught.

The latest arrest is Kacie Kay Lyn Shannon McMurray. She was wanted for a Felony Probation Violation for  Abandonment of a Child

Those on the October list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony fleeing and eluding, trafficking contraband into a correction facility, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, burglary, theft, and felony drug crimes.

The September list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated 10 arrests, and 3 Crime Stoppers rewards were paid out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,493 criminals have been caught, and 438 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

10th Most Wanted Arrest

Ten people on the latest list of Salina's Most Wanted have been arrested. The first weekend of ea...

October 14, 2021 Comments

Tornado Rated EF-Zero

Kansas News

October 14, 2021

County Approves $100 Bonus for Empl...

COVID-19 Top News

October 14, 2021

In The Zone – Wyatt Thompson ...

Sports News

October 14, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Tornado Rated EF-Zero
October 14, 2021Comments
KWU to Honor Alumni Durin...
October 14, 2021Comments
COVID Exposure at City Co...
October 13, 2021Comments
3 New COVID Deaths, 95 Ne...
October 13, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices