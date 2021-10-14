10th Most Wanted Arrest

Ten people on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted have been arrested.

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is released. The October list went online back on October 2nd. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, since then ten of them have been caught.

The latest arrest is Kacie Kay Lyn Shannon McMurray. She was wanted for a Felony Probation Violation for Abandonment of a Child

Those on the October list are wanted for crimes which include aggravated battery, domestic violence battery, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony fleeing and eluding, trafficking contraband into a correction facility, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, burglary, theft, and felony drug crimes.

The September list of Salina’s Most Wanted generated 10 arrests, and 3 Crime Stoppers rewards were paid out.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,493 criminals have been caught, and 438 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.