Arrest in Fentanyl Death Case, 2nd Person Cought

Charges have been filed in a case involving a body which was found alongside a road back in late January. One person has been arrested and a second is being sight.

Back on January 28th a body was found in the 1900 block of N. 5th Street. The deceased was identified as 20-year old Brendon Thomas Wade Reed, formerly of Hays, Kansas.

According to Salina Police, an autopsy was conducted on January 29th and no signs of fatal trauma were located during the examination. Toxicology findings were recently received , and Reed’s cause of death is listed as a fentanyl overdose.

As Salina Police Detectives continued to investigate, this week warrants were issued for Jack Allen Kelley and Garret Clayton Crutchfield, both from Salina. Each could face charges which include criminal desecration of a body and interference with law enforcement.

Kelley has been located and booked into the Saline County Jail.

Police are still seeking Crutchfield. If anyone knows Garret Clayton Crutchfield’s location, please contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 and ask for dispatch to report his location.