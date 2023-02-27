Salina, KS

KWU Instrumental Ensembles to Perform

Todd PittengerFebruary 27, 2023

Two of Kansas Wesleyan’s instrumental ensembles will perform this Friday at 7 p.m. in Sams Chapel on the KWU campus. Admission is free.

According to KWU, the concert called “Masterworks,” will feature the KWU String Orchestra, conducted by Dr. Leonardo Rosario, and the KWU Wind Ensemble, conducted by Dr. James McAllister.

The String Orchestra will perform three works composed within the past 10 years. Rhythm Dances, by composer Brian Balmages will open the concert, followed by Miraj by composer Richard Meyer. The final orchestra selection will be Martin Ellerby’s St. Mark’s Suite.

The Wind Ensemble will perform John Philip Sousa’s march The Fairest of the Fair; a world premiere performance of Kansas composer Grace Baugher Dunlap’s Solstice Fanfare, which was commissioned by KWU; two works by composer Percy Grainger, Irish Tune from County Derry and Shepherd’s Hey; and George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, featuring Dr. Gustavo do Carmo as the piano soloist.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

