Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 65 ° | Lo: 49 °

Free Concert Tuesday Night

Todd PittengerNovember 7, 2022

A free concert is planned for Tuesday evening.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, an evening with Amado Espinoza and Karen Lisondra will be held in the Sunflower Financial Theatre at Theatre Salina Tuesday evening.

Admission is free, and the concert which starts at 6:30 is open to the public.

Amado and Karen are returning to Salina after performances on the main stages and children’s stage at the 2019 and 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival. Amado is a Bolivian artist who invites the listener to share a journey through his innovative musical poetics. A master of African and Arabic percussion concerts, Amado has been received with shouts of enthusiasm and a standing ovation. Karen grew up in the Kansas City area and has traveled the world performing theatre, circus, and dance, winning national awards for her work.

This Arts Infusion visiting artist performance is sponsored by Salina Arts & Humanities in partnership with Theatre Salina.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

Powerball Drawing Delayed

We'll have to wait a bit longer to find out if someone won the record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot...

November 8, 2022 Comments

Electric Motorbike Rider Killed In ...

Kansas News

November 8, 2022

Election Day Tuesday

Top News

November 8, 2022

Career-high 22 Points Leads Wichita...

Sports News

November 7, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Powerball Drawing Delayed
November 8, 2022Comments
Electric Motorbike Rider ...
November 8, 2022Comments
County Supports “Op...
November 7, 2022Comments
Free Concert Tuesday Nigh...
November 7, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra