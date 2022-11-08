Free Concert Tuesday Night

A free concert is planned for Tuesday evening.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities, an evening with Amado Espinoza and Karen Lisondra will be held in the Sunflower Financial Theatre at Theatre Salina Tuesday evening.

Admission is free, and the concert which starts at 6:30 is open to the public.

Amado and Karen are returning to Salina after performances on the main stages and children’s stage at the 2019 and 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival. Amado is a Bolivian artist who invites the listener to share a journey through his innovative musical poetics. A master of African and Arabic percussion concerts, Amado has been received with shouts of enthusiasm and a standing ovation. Karen grew up in the Kansas City area and has traveled the world performing theatre, circus, and dance, winning national awards for her work.

This Arts Infusion visiting artist performance is sponsored by Salina Arts & Humanities in partnership with Theatre Salina.