Salina Central holds off Andover, 21-15

The Salina Central Mustangs won the opening coin toss against the Andover Trojans and elected to receive.

The Mustangs wasted no time as on their first drive, RB Elijah Wilson would run it in from 14 yards with a great block on the edge by WR Talon Gary. This put the Mustangs up 7-0. On Andover’s first drive, they moved the ball down the field but CB Levi Losey intercepted the ball in the end zone. The Mustangs stalled on their drive, but the Mustang defense came up big again stopping the Trojans on 4th down.

Salina Central would strike fast after 4th down stop with a 65 yard TD pass from QB Gunnar Gross to WR Hunter Mowery. This put the Mustangs up 14-0, but with 25 seconds left before halftime, Andover would march the ball down the field and on a 1 yard TD run from RB Noah Noyes, cut the lead in half.

Mustangs would get the ball back but would be content with a 14-7 lead. To start the third quarter, Salina Central got a big 3 and out to give the ball back to the Mustangs, and this led to an 18 yard TD run by Gunnar Gross. They would take a 21-7 lead into the 4th quarter and on the first play, the Mustangs came up with a big stop on 4th and goal. The ball went back to Salina Central. Andover’s defense would come up with a stop by tackling QB Gunnar Gross in the end zone for a safety. Gross did get the ball away but intentional grounding was called by the officials. This made the game 21-9, and Andover got the ball back and scored again on a 3 yard TD run by RB Tanner Woolston. The extra point was missed to make it 21-15.

Andover would attempt an onside kick, but it was recovered by Salina Central. The Mustangs would convert 2 4th down conversions on the ensuing drive. One on 4th and 1, and the other on 4th and 9 that led to victory formation for the Mustangs.

Mustangs held on to win 21-15 and improved to 7-2 on the season. They will host the Great Bend Panthers next Friday. Anthony Ortigoza-Austin was our H&R Block of the Game while Trevon Cole was our Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game.

TEAM – 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 / FINAL

Andover – 0 – 7 – 0 – 8 / 15

Central – 7 – 7 – 7 – 0 / 21