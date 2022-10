A man is dead after becoming pinned between two semi trucks along a Geary County highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 71-year-old Major Washington was outside a 2009 Peterbilt semi. The vehicle started rolling forward. He attempted to reenter the truck and became pinned between the power unit and another semi trailer.

Washington was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened Wednesday morning just before 7:00 on U.S. 77 Highway in the Junction City limits.