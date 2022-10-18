Latest Stories

Monday morning two vehicles were involved in an accident at the corner of York and Ohio.

Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL Staff, on Monday morning around 7:10 AM Lee Butterfield, 57, from Salina was stopped at the sign going East on York St. When he pulled onto Ohio in his 2003 Ford Excursion, his vehicle received major damage to the passenger side when a 1997 Mazda B2300 failed to stop. The driver, William Ash, 54, from Salina, did sustain some minor injuries but was not transported and his airbag did deploy.

Both vehicles sustained serious damage but were able to be driven from the scene.

Butterfield received a citation for failure to yield to the right of way and no proof of insurance.

Ash received a citation for no proof of insurance.