Colts upset Chiefs in head-scratching loss

Jackson SchneiderSeptember 25, 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs dropped to 2-1 on Sunday, falling on the road to the Indianapolis Colts, 20-17.

Matt Ryan completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tight End Jelani Woods with just 24 seconds remaining, and a last-second pass by Patrick Mahomes was deflected and intercepted to seal the loss.

Mahomes completed 20/35 passes for 262 yards and a score, as well as led the Chiefs’ pedestrian rushing attack with just 26 yards. Juju Smith-Schuster was the Chiefs’ leading receiver, hauling in five catches for 89 yards in the loss.

The Kansas City special teams unit had a day to forget, as Matt Amendola missed an extra point and a field goal in place of the injured Harrison Butker, and punt returner Skyy Moore muffed an early punt leading directly to an Indianapolis touchdown early in the game. And additionally, the Chiefs attempted– and failed– a fake field goal in the second half.

Kansas City will now travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football on October 2nd. A complete stat breakdown is below.

 

STATS

Matchup
1st Downs2019
Passing 1st downs1212
Rushing 1st downs65
1st downs from penalties22
3rd down efficiency3-106-15
4th down efficiency1-21-3
Total Plays6069
Total Yards315259
Total Drives1011
Yards per Play5.23.8
Passing257177
Comp-Att20-3627-37
Yards per pass6.94.2
Interceptions thrown10
Sacks-Yards Lost1-55-45
Rushing5882
Rushing Attempts2327
Yards per rush2.53.0
Red Zone (Made-Att)2-42-3
Penalties6-454-34
Turnovers21
Fumbles lost11
Interceptions thrown10
Defensive / Special Teams TDs00
Possession26:2833:32
Kansas City Passing
C/ATTYDSAVGTDINTSACKSRTG
Patrick Mahomes20/352627.5111-578.5
Tommy Townsend0/100.0000-039.6
TEAM20/362577.3111-576.4
Indianapolis Passing
C/ATTYDSAVGTDINTSACKSRTG
Matt Ryan27/372226.0205-45105.9
TEAM27/371776.0205-45105.9
Kansas City Rushing
CARYDSAVGTDLONG
Patrick Mahomes4266.5010
Jerick McKinnon7202.906
Isiah Pacheco393.005
Michael Burton122.002
Travis Kelce111.001
Clyde Edwards-Helaire700.014
TEAM23582.5110
Indianapolis Rushing
CARYDSAVGTDLONG
Jonathan Taylor21713.4013
Nyheim Hines372.307
Matt Ryan341.303
TEAM27823.0013
Kansas City Receiving
RECYDSAVGTDLONGTGTS
JuJu Smith-Schuster58917.80538
Travis Kelce45814.51298
Marquez Valdes-Scantling44812.00247
Clyde Edwards-Helaire5397.80165
Noah Gray12626.00262
Mecole Hardman122.0021
Jerick McKinnon000.0001
Justin Watson000.0001
TEAM2026213.115333
Indianapolis Receiving
RECYDSAVGTDLONGTGTS
Michael Pittman Jr.8729.00269
Alec Pierce36120.30305
Nyheim Hines5234.6086
Jonathan Taylor3206.7095
Jelani Woods2136.52123
Parris Campbell2105.0082
Mo Alie-Cox199.0093
Ashton Dulin177.0071
Kylen Granson273.5052
TEAM272228.223036

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTERKCIND
TD
12:24
Jelani Woods 1 Yd pass from Matt Ryan (Chase McLaughlin Kick)
3 plays, 4 yards, 1:23
07
TD
0:34
Travis Kelce 3 Yd pass from Patrick Mahomes (Matt Ammendola PAT failed)
4 plays, 35 yards, 2:03
67
SECOND QUARTERKCIND
FG
9:40
Chase McLaughlin 43 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 46 yards, 5:54
610
TD
1:46
Clyde Edwards-Helaire 1 Yd Run (Patrick Mahomes Pass to Travis Kelce for Two-Point Conversion)
5 plays, 21 yards, 1:37
1410
THIRD QUARTERKCIND
FG
7:56
Matt Ammendola 26 Yd Field Goal
15 plays, 62 yards, 7:04
1710
FG
2:53
Chase McLaughlin 51 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 42 yards, 5:03
1713
FOURTH QUARTERKCIND
TD
0:24
Jelani Woods 12 Yd pass from Matt Ryan (Chase McLaughlin Kick)
16 plays, 76 yards, 8:14
1720

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Colts upset Chiefs in head-scratching loss

