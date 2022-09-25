Colts upset Chiefs in head-scratching loss

The Kansas City Chiefs dropped to 2-1 on Sunday, falling on the road to the Indianapolis Colts, 20-17.
Matt Ryan completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tight End Jelani Woods with just 24 seconds remaining, and a last-second pass by Patrick Mahomes was deflected and intercepted to seal the loss.
Mahomes completed 20/35 passes for 262 yards and a score, as well as led the Chiefs’ pedestrian rushing attack with just 26 yards. Juju Smith-Schuster was the Chiefs’ leading receiver, hauling in five catches for 89 yards in the loss.
The Kansas City special teams unit had a day to forget, as Matt Amendola missed an extra point and a field goal in place of the injured Harrison Butker, and punt returner Skyy Moore muffed an early punt leading directly to an Indianapolis touchdown early in the game. And additionally, the Chiefs attempted– and failed– a fake field goal in the second half.
Kansas City will now travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football on October 2nd. A complete stat breakdown is below.
STATS
|Matchup
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Passing 1st downs
|12
|12
|Rushing 1st downs
|6
|5
|1st downs from penalties
|2
|2
|3rd down efficiency
|3-10
|6-15
|4th down efficiency
|1-2
|1-3
|Total Plays
|60
|69
|Total Yards
|315
|259
|Total Drives
|10
|11
|Yards per Play
|5.2
|3.8
|Passing
|257
|177
|Comp-Att
|20-36
|27-37
|Yards per pass
|6.9
|4.2
|Interceptions thrown
|1
|0
|Sacks-Yards Lost
|1-5
|5-45
|Rushing
|58
|82
|Rushing Attempts
|23
|27
|Yards per rush
|2.5
|3.0
|Red Zone (Made-Att)
|2-4
|2-3
|Penalties
|6-45
|4-34
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles lost
|1
|1
|Interceptions thrown
|1
|0
|Defensive / Special Teams TDs
|0
|0
|Possession
|26:28
|33:32
|C/ATT
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|INT
|SACKS
|RTG
|Patrick Mahomes
|20/35
|262
|7.5
|1
|1
|1-5
|78.5
|Tommy Townsend
|0/1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0-0
|39.6
|TEAM
|20/36
|257
|7.3
|1
|1
|1-5
|76.4
|CAR
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LONG
|Patrick Mahomes
|4
|26
|6.5
|0
|10
|Jerick McKinnon
|7
|20
|2.9
|0
|6
|Isiah Pacheco
|3
|9
|3.0
|0
|5
|Michael Burton
|1
|2
|2.0
|0
|2
|Travis Kelce
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|1
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|7
|0
|0.0
|1
|4
|TEAM
|23
|58
|2.5
|1
|10
|REC
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LONG
|TGTS
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|5
|89
|17.8
|0
|53
|8
|Travis Kelce
|4
|58
|14.5
|1
|29
|8
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|4
|48
|12.0
|0
|24
|7
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|5
|39
|7.8
|0
|16
|5
|Noah Gray
|1
|26
|26.0
|0
|26
|2
|Mecole Hardman
|1
|2
|2.0
|0
|2
|1
|Jerick McKinnon
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|Justin Watson
|0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|TEAM
|20
|262
|13.1
|1
|53
|33
|REC
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LONG
|TGTS
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|8
|72
|9.0
|0
|26
|9
|Alec Pierce
|3
|61
|20.3
|0
|30
|5
|Nyheim Hines
|5
|23
|4.6
|0
|8
|6
|Jonathan Taylor
|3
|20
|6.7
|0
|9
|5
|Jelani Woods
|2
|13
|6.5
|2
|12
|3
|Parris Campbell
|2
|10
|5.0
|0
|8
|2
|Mo Alie-Cox
|1
|9
|9.0
|0
|9
|3
|Ashton Dulin
|1
|7
|7.0
|0
|7
|1
|Kylen Granson
|2
|7
|3.5
|0
|5
|2
|TEAM
|27
|222
|8.2
|2
|30
|36
SCORING SUMMARY
|FIRST QUARTER
|KC
|IND
TD
12:24
Jelani Woods 1 Yd pass from Matt Ryan (Chase McLaughlin Kick)
3 plays, 4 yards, 1:23
|0
|7
TD
0:34
Travis Kelce 3 Yd pass from Patrick Mahomes (Matt Ammendola PAT failed)
4 plays, 35 yards, 2:03
|6
|7
|SECOND QUARTER
|KC
|IND
FG
9:40
Chase McLaughlin 43 Yd Field Goal
11 plays, 46 yards, 5:54
|6
|10
TD
1:46
Clyde Edwards-Helaire 1 Yd Run (Patrick Mahomes Pass to Travis Kelce for Two-Point Conversion)
5 plays, 21 yards, 1:37
|14
|10
|THIRD QUARTER
|KC
|IND
FG
7:56
Matt Ammendola 26 Yd Field Goal
15 plays, 62 yards, 7:04
|17
|10
FG
2:53
Chase McLaughlin 51 Yd Field Goal
10 plays, 42 yards, 5:03
|17
|13
|FOURTH QUARTER
|KC
|IND
TD
0:24
Jelani Woods 12 Yd pass from Matt Ryan (Chase McLaughlin Kick)
16 plays, 76 yards, 8:14
|17
|20