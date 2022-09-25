Colts upset Chiefs in head-scratching loss

The Kansas City Chiefs dropped to 2-1 on Sunday, falling on the road to the Indianapolis Colts, 20-17.

Matt Ryan completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tight End Jelani Woods with just 24 seconds remaining, and a last-second pass by Patrick Mahomes was deflected and intercepted to seal the loss.

Mahomes completed 20/35 passes for 262 yards and a score, as well as led the Chiefs’ pedestrian rushing attack with just 26 yards. Juju Smith-Schuster was the Chiefs’ leading receiver, hauling in five catches for 89 yards in the loss.

The Kansas City special teams unit had a day to forget, as Matt Amendola missed an extra point and a field goal in place of the injured Harrison Butker, and punt returner Skyy Moore muffed an early punt leading directly to an Indianapolis touchdown early in the game. And additionally, the Chiefs attempted– and failed– a fake field goal in the second half.

Kansas City will now travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football on October 2nd. A complete stat breakdown is below.

STATS

Matchup 1st Downs 20 19 Passing 1st downs 12 12 Rushing 1st downs 6 5 1st downs from penalties 2 2 3rd down efficiency 3-10 6-15 4th down efficiency 1-2 1-3 Total Plays 60 69 Total Yards 315 259 Total Drives 10 11 Yards per Play 5.2 3.8 Passing 257 177 Comp-Att 20-36 27-37 Yards per pass 6.9 4.2 Interceptions thrown 1 0 Sacks-Yards Lost 1-5 5-45 Rushing 58 82 Rushing Attempts 23 27 Yards per rush 2.5 3.0 Red Zone (Made-Att) 2-4 2-3 Penalties 6-45 4-34 Turnovers 2 1 Fumbles lost 1 1 Interceptions thrown 1 0 Defensive / Special Teams TDs 0 0 Possession 26:28 33:32

Kansas City Passing Kansas City Passing C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT SACKS RTG Patrick Mahomes 20/35 262 7.5 1 1 1-5 78.5 Tommy Townsend 0/1 0 0.0 0 0 0-0 39.6 TEAM 20/36 257 7.3 1 1 1-5 76.4 Indianapolis Passing Indianapolis Passing C/ATT YDS AVG TD INT SACKS RTG Matt Ryan 27/37 222 6.0 2 0 5-45 105.9 TEAM 27/37 177 6.0 2 0 5-45 105.9

SCORING SUMMARY