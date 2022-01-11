1,000th January COVID Case in Salina

Thus far in January, more than 1,000 Saline County residents have tested positive for COVID.

According to the Saline County Health Department, due to this overwhelming number, COVID investigators at the Saline County Health Department and KDHE are unable to contact everyone in a timely manner, and may not be able to contact everyone. If you tested positive for COVID, you and everyone in your household needs to quarantine immediately. Let those with whom you have been in contact know they may have been exposed and need to monitor for symptoms and quarantine if symptoms develop.

The agency is awaiting the final piece of guidance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to make the appropriate updates to our local isolation and quarantine protocol.

They understand that everyone is anxious to know these changes and we appreciate the public’s patience and support as they work toward adopting policies required at the state and national levels, as well as those that work best for our community.

They expect to have all the information necessary to make these changes sometime Wednesday and are hoping to release the updated guidelines Wednesday evening.

Call to employers

The health care community in Saline County is overwhelmed. Due to the sudden, rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, the health department is experiencing delays in issuing isolation and quarantine letters to those who test positive for COVID.

Employers are an integral partner in public health and are responsible for the health of their employees and patrons. If an employee tests positive for COVID or is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, they need to stay home.

The Saline County Health Department continues to formally request and encourage employers to adapt existing policies and adopt new ones, which allow employees to stay home when they are sick.