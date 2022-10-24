Salina, KS

100 Year Dunbar School Celebration Planned

Todd PittengerOctober 24, 2022

Friday, November 17th, 1922, marked the formal dedication of Dunbar, Salina’s segregated school. It served Black children, kindergarten through eighth grade.

Several events are planned in Salina for a Dunbar School 100th Anniversary Celebration and reunion.

Dr. Jennifer Gordon will share the history of Dunbar School at an upcoming event at the Smoky Hill Museum. “Dunbar School: A Legacy of Learning” is scheduled for Thursday, November 3rd.

Walk through the halls, meet some of the teachers and students, and learn why the school was, and is, an important part of Salina’s story. Dr. Gordon will also share about the activities surrounding the school’s 100th anniversary.

Dr. Gordon is vice-president of the Dunbar School Alumni Association. The Dunbar School Alumni Association, Inc., was formed in June of 1993 to preserve and promote the special legacy that was and is Dunbar.

Enjoy this presentation in person at the Museum, or register to watch at home via Zoom, at: smokyhillmuseum.org.

The Dunbar School Alumni Association will celebration the 100th Anniversary of Dunbar School on November 19th. The day will begin with a tour of Dunbar School at 509 East Elm at 10:00 am. Kansas Wesleyan University has partnered with the Association and will host the 100th Anniversary Program in Fitzpatrick Auditorium at 2:00 pm. A reception will follow.

Alumni and community members are welcome to attend.

Paul Laurence Dunbar School was established in 1922 by the Salina Board of Education as a modern facility which served black children from kindergarten through 8th grade. Dunbar School was closed in 1955.

 

 

100 Year Dunbar School Celebration ...

Friday, November 17th, 1922, marked the formal dedication of Dunbar, Salina's segregated school. It ...

October 24, 2022 Comments

