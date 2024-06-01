100 Deadliest Days Underway

It’s officially the deadliest time of the year for teenage drivers. AAA Kansas says the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day is when there are the most accidents involving teens. It’s also when teens are more susceptible to risky behavior, like speeding and distracted driving.

According to NHTSA, nearly half of teen driver-related deaths occur during the 100 Deadliest Days. A total of nearly 6,700 people were killed during this period, from 2013-2022. In 2022 alone, 707 people were killed in these types of crashes – a 10% increase over pre-pandemic 2019.

Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for teens ages 16-19. For every mile driven, new teen drivers (ages 16 – 17) are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.

Distracted driving. Distraction plays a role in nearly six out of ten teen crashes . Electronics like cell phones and in-vehicle infotainment systems are considered the second-biggest distraction to teen drivers. The biggest distractions are teen passengers.

Driving with teen passengers. Research shows that the risk of a fatal crash increases in direct relation to the number of teenagers in a car (NHTSA). Having other passengers in the car can contribute to peer pressure and the impulse to engage in dangerous habits like speeding and aggressive driving.

Speeding. Speeding is a factor in nearly 30 percent of fatal crashes involving teen drivers.

Not wearing a safety belt. Teens who buckle up significantly reduce their risk of dying or being seriously injured in a crash.

