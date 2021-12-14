Salina, KS

100 Angels Still Need Returned

Todd PittengerDecember 14, 2021

With a Friday deadline looming, about 100 angels from the Salina Salvation Army’s Angel Tree still have not been returned with gifts.

All of the angels, nearly 400 of them, have been adopted. Now, volunteers are awaiting their return. Once gifts are purchased they need to be returned, with the angel.

Each angel represents an area child 12-years-old or younger who without a little help, might not otherwise have much of a Christmas. The angel has on it information including shoe and clothing sizes to help in purchasing individual gifts for each child.

According to the agency, now it is time to wait for the gifts to return so they can be distributed to the proper families.

Gifts need to be returned to The Salvation Army, 1137 N. Sante Fe no later than Friday Dec. 17.  The office is open 8:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday thru Friday.

The Salvation Army says it is grateful for all those helping them help others.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

