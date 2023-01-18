Salina, KS

10 Most Wanted Arrests

Todd PittengerJanuary 18, 2023

A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online this month, and ten of them have been caught.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:

  • Andre Javon McMiller
  • Michelle Renee Rutz
  • Shawn Dean Vermillion
  • Briana Kelly Watkins

The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The first list of 2023 is online now. The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.

The December most wanted list generated a half-dozen arrests and two crime stoppers rewards were paid out.

Those on the new January list are wanted for crimes which include among others aggravated escape from custody, aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, felony drug crimes including selling heroin, burglary, and theft.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,656 criminals have been caught, and 448 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

 

