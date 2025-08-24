10th Largest Powerball Jackpot Ever

The Powerball jackpot has ballooned to the 10th largest ever for the next drawing on Monday night.

According to the lottery, the Powerball jackpot has been rolling all summer. There has not been a jackpot winner dating back to May 31st. The next drawing on Monday is estimated at $750 million, the 10th largest grand prize ever. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $338.6 million.

The winning numbers in the Saturday drawing were white balls 11, 14, 34, 47, 51 and red Powerball 18. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

While no player matched all six numbers drawn, two tickets sold in Maine and New York matched all five white balls and won $1 million prizes. A third ticket sold in South Dakota also matched all five white balls, and because the ticket included the Power Play option for $1 more, it doubled the winnings to $2 million.

There were also 31 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and five tickets that won $100,000 prizes in Saturday’s drawing.

Monday’s Powerball drawing will be the 37th drawing since the jackpot was last won in California at the end of May. If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize estimated at $750 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $338.6 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top Ten Powerball Jackpots