Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 55 ° | Lo: 39 °

10 Dead in Colorado Supermarket Shooting

Todd PittengerMarch 23, 2021

People in Boulder, Colorado are in shock after a man with a gun walked into a supermarket Monday afternoon and started shooting. Prosecutors are promising justice will be done after the deadly mass shooting at the King Soopers in Boulder Monday afternoon in which ten people were killed including a police officer.

Officer Eric Talley, an eleven-year veteran of the force, was responding to a call of “shots fired” when he was killed. The 51-year-old was a father of seven has been with the department since 2010.

One witness told police the gunman walked in and didn’t say anything, he just started shooting. There’s no word of a possible motive.

The suspected gunman was taken into custody.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

10 Dead in Colorado Supermarket Sho...

People in Boulder, Colorado are in shock after a man with a gun walked into a supermarket Monday aft...

March 23, 2021 Comments

Asian American Legislator Receives ...

Kansas News

March 23, 2021

11 New COVID Cases, 1 New Death

Kansas News

March 22, 2021

State Administers Millionth COVID V...

Kansas News

March 22, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

10 Dead in Colorado Super...
March 23, 2021Comments
Asian American Legislator...
March 23, 2021Comments
11 New COVID Cases, 1 New...
March 22, 2021Comments
State Administers Million...
March 22, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices