10 Dead in Colorado Supermarket Shooting

People in Boulder, Colorado are in shock after a man with a gun walked into a supermarket Monday afternoon and started shooting. Prosecutors are promising justice will be done after the deadly mass shooting at the King Soopers in Boulder Monday afternoon in which ten people were killed including a police officer.

Officer Eric Talley, an eleven-year veteran of the force, was responding to a call of “shots fired” when he was killed. The 51-year-old was a father of seven has been with the department since 2010.

One witness told police the gunman walked in and didn’t say anything, he just started shooting. There’s no word of a possible motive.

The suspected gunman was taken into custody.