Another bogus $50 bill was passed at a Salina business.

Salina Police are investigating a third incident of counterfeit cash being used in Salina over the last ten days.

Police Captain Bill Cox tells KSAL News that someone used a fake $50 to make a purchase at the Dollar General, 840 E. Crawford on Saturday.

Cox says the counterfeiter altered a $10 bill into a $50.

The bill was discovered in the store’s cash drawer by an employee and reported to SPD.