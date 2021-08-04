Salina, KS

1 New Death, 56 New Cases, 27 COVID Hospitalizations

Todd PittengerAugust 4, 2021

There is one new COVID related death in Saline County, over 50 new cases since Monday, and now 27 people in the hospital combating the virus.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are 56 new cases of COVID since Monday, and 92 new cases in the last 5 days.  There are 351 cases currently active in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they now have 27 patients combatting the virus in the hospital ranging in age from 32 to 95.

There have now been 122 COVID-related deaths in Saline County since the beginning of the pandemic.

At least 22,931 people (42.3 percent of the population) have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Saline County, an increase of 547 (1.1 percent of the population) over the last week. The health department has identified 73 cases of vaccine breakthrough in the 6,812 COVID-19 cases in Saline County, which is .01 percent.

Due to the overwhelming number of new cases and hospitalizations, more vaccination/ re-infection information is not available at this time.

 

