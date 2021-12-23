Salina, KS

1 New COVID Death, 65 New Cases

Todd PittengerDecember 22, 2021

There has been one new COVID death in Saline County since Monday and 65 new cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are currently 768 active cases in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that 13 patients require hospitalization related to COVID-19.

There now have been 184 COVID related deaths overall.

Due to an influx of residents testing positive for COVID-19, some cases have been referred to KDHE (the Kansas Department of Health and Environment) for investigation.
If you tested positive for COVID, you might receive a call from KDHE or the Saline County Health Department. Please answer your phone or ensure you have a working voicemail box and return the call.
If you have not been contacted within three days after testing positive, please call the Saline County Health Department at 785.826.6600.
An additional 188 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 this week, an increase of .4 percent. A total of 28,684 residents of Saline County have been vaccinated, accounting for 53 percent of the total population.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Get testedif you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

  • Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

  • Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in crowded spaces.
  • Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
  • Do not travel to “hot spots.”

• If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contact

 

