Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 60 ° | Lo: 37 °

1 New COVID Death, 63 New Cases

Todd PittengerFebruary 9, 2022

There has been 1 new COVID death in Saline County since Friday and 63 new COVID cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are currently 435 active cases in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that 26 patients require hospitalization related to COVID-19.

There have been 203 COVID related deaths overall.

An additional 101 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 this week, an increase of .1 percent. A total of 29,883 residents of Saline County have been vaccinated, accounting for 55.1 percent of the total population.

The Saline County Health Department is adopting all the KDHE guidelines regarding quarantine and isolation as written.

The agency formally requests that employers accept at-home (also known as over-the-counter) COVID-19 test results to excuse employee absences due to a nationwide test kit shortage.

Wait times for routine testing can take an extended period of time to schedule and receive results. If time is a factor, PCR testing is a poor option compared to home testing. Additionally, it takes dearly needed supplies away from the medical community when it is in short supply.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Get testedif you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.
  • You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.
  • Get vaccinated. You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.
  • Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in crowded spaces.
  • Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
  • Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

1 New COVID Death, 63 New Cases

There has been 1 new COVID death in Saline County since Friday and 63 new COVID cases. According ...

February 9, 2022 Comments

UPDATE: Fatal Shooting Outside Manh...

Kansas News

February 9, 2022

Salina USD 305 Teachers Honored

Top News

February 9, 2022

Body Found in Salina Park

Kansas News

February 9, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

1 New COVID Death, 63 New...
February 9, 2022Comments
UPDATE: Fatal Shooting Ou...
February 9, 2022Comments
Body Found in Salina Park
February 9, 2022Comments
Senate Overrides Veto of ...
February 9, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices