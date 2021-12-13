1 New COVID Death, 50 New Cases

There has been one new COVID death in Saline County since Friday and 50 new cases.

According to the Saline County Health Department, there are currently 784 active cases in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports that 22 patients require hospitalization related to COVID-19.

There now have been 179 COVID related deaths overall.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

Stay home if you are sick.

Get testedif you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

Wear a mask , especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in crowded spaces.

, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when indoors in crowded spaces. Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.

between yourself and those with whom you do not live. Do not travel to “hot spots.”

• If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contact