1 New COVID Death, 48 New Cases

There have been 48 new COVID cases and one new death since Friday in Saline County.

According to the Saline County Health Department there are currently 537 active cases of the virus in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 12 patients in the hospital battling the virus.

Overall, 168 people have now died in Saline County from COVID.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

Stay home if you are sick.

Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

Wear a mask , especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.

, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces. Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.

Do not travel to "hot spots."

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contacts.