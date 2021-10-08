Salina, KS

Now: 65 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 95 ° | Lo: 65 °

1 New COVID Death, 46 New Cases

Todd PittengerOctober 8, 2021

There has been one new COVID death in Saline County since Wednesday and 46 new cases of the virus.

According to the Saline County Health Department there are currently 438 active cases of the virus in the community.

Salina Regional Health Center reports they have 10 patients in the hospital battling the virus.

Overall, 151 people have now died in Saline County from COVID.

The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and thus prevent mutation of the virus is:

  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Get tested if you feel unwell, even if you don’t believe it is COVID.

You can find testing centers at VaccinateSalineCountyKS.com/testing or contact your local medical provider.

  • Get vaccinated.

You can find a vaccine at vaccines.gov or contact your local medical provider.

  • Wear a mask, especially if you are not fully vaccinated. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask when in-doors in crowded spaces.
  • Maintain at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and those with whom you do not live.
  • Do not travel to “hot spots.”

If you test positive, isolate immediately and be open and honest with COVID caseworkers about your contact.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

Inman Dominates Ell-Saline 60-0

For the third week in a row, the Ell-Saline Cardinals took on a ranked opponent and for the third st...

October 8, 2021 Comments

Hutch Rolls Over South Cougars

Sports News

October 8, 2021

Big Fourth Quarter Puts Minneapolis...

Sports News

October 8, 2021

Salina Central upends Andover Centr...

Sports News

October 8, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

1 New COVID Death, 46 New...
October 8, 2021Comments
Hit and Run in Salina
October 8, 2021Comments
Update: Stolen SUV Found,...
October 8, 2021Comments
Central Kansas Outdoors 1...
October 8, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices